The Walking Dead Had CRM Three-Ring Logo Foreshadowing Years Ago (Easter Egg Spotted)

✖

The Walking Dead seemed to get an idea for how Rick Grimes would leave the show in its seventh season. Pollyanna McIntosh came into the picture as Jadis, a heapster who happened to have a helipad on her real estate and the infamous helicopter flying in the background which was thought to be a production blunder turned out to be how Andrew Lincoln's character departed from Alexandria. With Jadis and the now famous helicopter came a logo featuring three interlocked circles. Now, we know this logo represents a group called, "CRM," and it has appeared in The Walking Dead, an episode of Fear the Walking Dead, and trailers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. However, a fan thinks they spotted some foreshadowing for it back in Season 7.

When Christine Evangelista's Sherry left the Alexandria area in her rear view, she also left her and Dwight's wedding bands in a cigarette box. Dwight looked upon these rings and they somewhat resemble the three-ring logo seen on Rick's helicopter. Of course, it's just a coincidence as the ring placement is how they fell into Dwight's hand, but maybe it was a fun nod by the creatives behind the series about what was coming.

A photo of the moment where Dwight is looking at the three wedding bands was posted to Reddit, where another The Walking Dead fan pointed out that Sherry is going to be appearing in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Check it out below.

“We’ve seen that three-circle symbol... those three circles, and I’m saying it here, represent three different civilizations that are bound and entwined in some ways and in some ways very, very different,” The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple said at New York Comic Con during the panel for AMC’s upcoming third TWD series, centered around the first generation raised after the fall of civilization. The setting of that series, revealed in the spinoff’s first trailer, is “one of those places,” Gimple teased.

The full story of thee three-ring logo and CRM will be revealed when a Rick Grimes movie finally makes its way to theater. The films have taken longer than some expected and have not yet found a director, finalized script, or release date.

Are you ready to find out where Rick Grimes flew off to? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.