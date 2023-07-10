Daryl Dixon Gets Branded by Nuns in New Walking Dead Spinoff Footage

Norman Reedus teased a "religious vibe" in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. What he didn't tease in the new Walking Dead spin-off: nuns brandishing pokers and burning Daryl, who is strapped to a bed inside a French castle. (This is the second ominous teaser this week to conjure up imagery of scary nuns.) After snippets of footage showed Daryl washing ashore in post-apocalyptic Marseille, France, and exploring what could be the Primrose lab as seen on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, yet another new teaser aired during Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City that shows Daryl... being branded by nuns?!

Whatever it is that's happening in the footage, you can watch it in the video above.

"The tone is much different, the [look is] much different. The lighting's different," Reedus previously told ComicBook. "We're in castles, and the storyline has a religious vibe to it. Part of the story is me around a bunch of people speaking French. I'm trying to figure out like, 'Is this gonna be a fight?'"

The logline, per AMC: "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."



In France, Daryl will encounter Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a Parisian member of a progressive religious group who finds herself confronting her dark past, and displaced Brit Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), a black marketeer and the owner of an underground Paris nightclub. Other survivors to be introduced on the series include Genet (Anne Charrier), Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney), Codron (Romain Levi), and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

The latest footage follows the first trailer and poster that surfaced online last week. In it, Daryl says into a walkie talkie: "My name is Daryl Dixon. I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want them to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is slated to premiere fall 2023 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.