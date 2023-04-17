The Walking Dead ended with its "Rest in Peace" series finale, but The Walking Dead Universe lives on. AMC Networks will expand the world of the walker apocalypse with the eighth and final season of original spin-off Fear the Walking Dead before launching three new sequel series to the now-ended flagship show following Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to New York City, finding Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) marooned overseas in France, and reuniting Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Also on the way is a short-form series continuation of the episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.



Below, find out all the announced Walking Dead spin-off release dates for the new shows that will air on AMC and stream on AMC+.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8



Premiere Date: Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 is split into two six-episode parts, with part one premiering May 11th on AMC+ and May 14th at 9 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. The second half of the shortened eighth and final season will air later in 2023.

Logline: The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1



Premiere Date: The six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18th, 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+ immediately following Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season finale. Following the series premiere, Dead City will move to its regular time slot on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET starting June 25th.

Logline: Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1



Premiere Date: AMC has confirmed a late 2023 release window for the six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. An exact premiere date is TBA, but past seasons of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have typically debuted late summer in August or early fall in October.

Logline: Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne Season 1



Premiere Date: Originally scheduled for 2023, AMC delayed The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne to 2024. A premiere date for the six-episode series is TBA.

Logline: This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.