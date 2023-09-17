AMC has confirmed the length of Sunday's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2, "Alouette." Last week's "L'âme Perdue" series premiere of the Walking Dead spin-off, which found Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) washing ashore in post-apocalyptic France, saw the marooned American agree to chaperone Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to safety up north in exchange for passage home. In "Alouette," Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard) face trouble on the road toward The Nest.

Below, keep reading for a preview of "Alouette" and find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2 online without cable.

TWD: Daryl Dixon Episode 2 Release Date and Time



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 2, "Alouette," premiered Sunday, September 17th, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

Daryl Dixon Episode 2 Run Time



"Alouette" clocks in at 60 minutes and 08 seconds without commercials on AMC+; on cable, the episode airs from 9:00 p.m. — 10:28 p.m. ET. That's just a touch longer than the extended "L'âme Perdue" series premiere, which had a running time of 59 minutes and 14 seconds without commercials.

How to Watch Daryl Dixon Episode 2 Without Cable



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 1 ("L'âme Perdue") and episode 2 ("Alouette") are currently available to stream now on AMC+. New episodes premiere on streaming on Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. To watch, you'll need an AMC+ subscription or a 7-day free trial to AMC+. Prices start at $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).



AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Daryl Dixon Episode 1 Recap



In "L'âme Perdue," Daryl washes ashore in Marseille, France, and quickly runs afoul of Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and her Guerrier ("Warriors"). As he's hunted by the Guerrier Codron (Romain Levi), Daryl takes shelter at the Abbey of Saint Bernadette in Lourdes, where he learns that Isabelle and the Union Del'Espoir ("Union of Hope") believe Laurent is the new messiah who will "lead the revival of humanity." Read our full Daryl Dixon episode 1 recap with spoilers here.

Daryl Dixon Episode 2 Preview



Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie travel through the French countryside and arrive at Cole Maternelle Simone Veil: a preschool named in honor of Simone Veil, the French Health Minister and women's rights advocate who was elected the first woman President of the European Parliament. They encounter Lou (Kim Higelin) and a band of orphans who live in fear of La Tarasque, named after a dragon-like creature from French fables.

"Alouette" Meaning



"Alouette," or "lark" in English, is named after the French lullaby. The song is about death — specifically about killing, plucking, and eating a lark bird. According to American Songwriter, "Alouette" dates back to at least 1879 and found its way to America after French and American soldiers fought together in World War I.

Alouette, gentille alouette

Alouette, je te plumerai

Je te plumerai la tête

Je te plumerai la tête

Et la tête, et la tête

Alouette, Alouette



Lark, nice lark

Lark, I will pluck you

I will pluck your head

And your head

Lark!

Lou's band of orphans wear attire appropriate for the zombie apocalypse: the bird-like plague doctor outfits that protected doctors from disease and the rotting scent of decaying bodies as the bubonic plague spread in Europe.

