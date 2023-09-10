Norman Reedus returns in the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Reviews are strong for the Walking Dead spin-off situated in France: Daryl Dixon has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising a "magnifique" Reedus in a refreshing reinvention of AMC's zombie drama. Sunday's "L'âme Perdue" series premiere picks up months after The Walking Dead series finale and finds Daryl washing ashore in post-apocalyptic France, where he joins the nun Sister Isabelle (Harry Potter's Clémence Poésy) on an undead odyssey to deliver Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) — a boy who was born just as les affamès, "the hungry ones," appeared 12 years earlier — to a safe haven up north to "lead the revival of humanity."

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the new Walking Dead spin-off and how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online without cable.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's first episode premiered Sunday, September 10th, on AMC+. The remaining five episodes of the first season will air weekly on AMC and AMC+ on Sundays, with the season 1 finale airing Sunday, October 15th.

What Time Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC and AMC Plus?



New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Sundays on AMC+ and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

The Walking Dead shows used to premiere three (or seven) days early on Thursdays on AMC+, but the streamer has confirmed all episodes of Daryl Dixon and Fear the Walking Dead will be available to watch weekly on Sundays on AMC+ this fall. See the Daryl Dixon episode release schedule below for all air dates.

What Does AMC Plus Cost?

AMC+ subscriptions start at $6.99/per month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month in the U.S. and Canada. New customers can sign up for a 7-day AMC+ free trial. AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

When Does Daryl Dixon Start on AMC Plus?



Starting Sunday, September 10th, new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are available to stream at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+. Subscribers will also enjoy exclusive access to TWD Daryl Dixon: Cast Diaries, behind-the-scenes "bonus episodes" airing Thursdays after each Sunday premiere starting this Thursday, September 14th.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode Release Schedule



Episode 101: "L'âme Perdue" – Premieres on Sunday, September 10th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 102: "Alouette" – Premieres on Sunday, September 17th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 103: "Paris sera toujours Paris" – Premieres on Sunday, September 24th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 104: "La Dame de Fer" – Premieres on Sunday, October 1st on AMC and AMC+



Episode 105: "Deux Amours" – Premieres on Sunday, October 8th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 106: "Coming Home" – Premieres on Sunday, October 15th on AMC and AMC+

Daryl Dixon Show Cast



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

Can I Watch Daryl Dixon for Free?



Want to stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online free? Cord cutters can sign up for a 7-day free trial to AMC+ to watch the Daryl Dixon premiere now. After your AMC+ free trial expires, prices start at $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month.

