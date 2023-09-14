The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Premiere Is Free to Watch Online

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon est gratuit à regarder sur Youtube. Translation: the first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is now streaming free on YouTube. AMC on Thursday made the "L'âme Perdue" ("The Lost Soul") series premiere, which debuted September 10th on AMC and AMC+, available to watch in full on YouTube — and no subscriptions are required. New episodes of the France-set Walking Dead spin-off starring Norman Reedus will continue to release weekly on Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

You can watch the episode in full below or read our recap with spoilers here.

The episode picks up months after Daryl left the Commonwealth community in Ohio and finds Daryl washing ashore in France. It's there that Daryl meets Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a nun at the Abbey of Saint Bernadette, who believes Daryl is preordained to deliver Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to The Nest: a community in northern France where the 12-year-old orphan is destined to "lead the revival of humanity."

Stranded overseas after ending up on a French cargo ship transporting les affamès — "the hungry ones," what the French call walkers — across the Atlantic Ocean, Daryl agrees to shepherd Isabelle and Laurent to safety in exchange for help returning to America. Along the way, they must survive the brûlant (zombie "burners" with acidic blood), the soldier Codron (Romain Levi) and the Guerriers ("Warriors"), and the forces of Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and her true-believers of the political movement Pouvoir Des Vivants ("Power of the Living").

You can stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online free with an AMC+ trial. Cord cutters in the U.S. and Canada can sign up for a 7-day free trial to AMC+ to watch Daryl Dixon episode 1 now and episode 2 when it premieres September 17th. After your AMC+ free trial expires, prices start at $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month.

Reference our guide for all the ways to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and see the weekly episode schedule here.

