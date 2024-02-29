Norman Reedus revealed when fans can expect the next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe. In October, the first season finale of his Walking Dead spinoff ended with a teaser trailer announcing "Daryl Dixon season 2 coming 2024." While an exact release date has yet to be announced by AMC Networks, the series star and executive producer confirmed today that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol — starring Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol — is set to premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Reedus announced the news on Instagram by sharing what looks like a sneak peek from an unreleased trailer: the words "season 2, summer 2024." It's likely that the Daryl & Carol trailer will air with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the new six-episode event series reuniting Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne.

(Photo: Via Norman Reedus on Instagram)

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away [in The Walking Dead series finale]," McBride said in October when announcing she had joined Daryl Dixon as series regular and executive producer. "Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

Both seasons are shot and set in France, where Daryl washed ashore after the events of the Walking Dead's "Rest in Peace" series finale. McBride reprised her fan-favorite role in the Daryl Dixon season finale when Carol traveled to Freeport, Maine, to track down the missing Daryl.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, and first season cast members Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Madame Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, and Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou. The second season is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

"It was always the hope and the desire that we would get Melissa onto the show in season one, in whatever version she was ready to do. That was always what I wanted to do and what everybody wanted," Zabel previously told ComicBook. "Norman wanted it, Scott [Gimple] wanted it, we all wanted it. So it was just a matter of working out what the show was going to be and then seeing how we could include her. Because we love the character, and we love Melissa, and we love the dynamic of Daryl and Carol together. So from the point where I started participating on the show, that was always the conversation."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.