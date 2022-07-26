Isle of the Dead Announces New Cast Members

AMC has announced new cast members joining Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Isle of the Dead. During the final series panel for Season 11 of The Walking Dead at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple teased some of the new characters set to cross paths with frenemies Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan). The first season of the spinoff series, which recently started filming in New Jersey, follows Maggie and Negan as they travel together into post-apocalyptic New York following the series finale of The Walking Dead.

Isle of the Dead has added Željko Ivanek (Law & Order, Madam Secretary) as The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist, Shining Vale) as Tommaso, and Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny. The series previously cast co-lead Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights, Grey's Anatomy) as Perlie Armstrong, described as "confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace."

"Those characters don't mean anything to you now, but they will because they are awesome," Gimple said, adding Isle of the Dead is about "Maggie and Negan in a mad house known as New York City during the apocalypse."

When AMC announced the spinoff in March, it revealed the Walking Dead spinoff is set in "a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Cohan and Morgan recorded a video message for the Comic-Con crowd, teasing from the set of Isle: "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren," Morgan said in a statement announcing Isle of the Dead. "Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that [series creator and showrunner] Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan will return in The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes, beginning October 2 on AMC. Isle of the Dead is now in production and is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.