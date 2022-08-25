The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title

The Walking Dead has chosen a new name for its spinoff starring Maggie and Negan. Previously titled Isle of the Dead, The Walking Dead spinoff featuring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been retitled The Walking Dead: Dead City, according to Entertainment Weekly. Isle of the Dead was only the working title, but EW has confirmed Dead City to be the new name of the spinoff project. The Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as Dead City's showrunner, with Scott M. Gimple (Walking Dead's chief content officer) overseeing the series. Stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are executive producers.

AMC officially announced Isle of the Dead in March, which is slated for a six-episode first season scheduled for a 2023 release. The now-Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters as they travel together into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

"Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe," Gimple said when AMC announced The Walking Dead spinoff. "Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all new, all different TWD epic for the ages."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," said Cohan, who has played Maggie Rhee (née Greene) since Season 2 in 2011. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Said Morgan, who has portrayed Negan since 2016: "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also joining Season 4 of The Boys in an undisclosed role.