The Walking Dead: Dead City Sets Blu-ray Release Date

The Walking Dead: Dead City aired its "Doma Smo" season finale on July 23rd, and now you can pre-order the complete first season on Blu-ray. AMC's RLJ Entertainment will release the six-episode season as a two-disc set on Tuesday, September 12th. (The complete first season is also available to own now on digital download.) As a bonus feature, the disc version includes The Walking Dead: Dead City Live From WonderCon, a 35-minute special with showrunner Eli Jornè and series stars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Gaius Charles (Perlie Armstrong) discussing the Walking Dead spin-off.

See the newly revealed box art below.

The official description: "Years have passed since we last saw Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the old enemies must now form a tenuous alliance in order to carry out a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. There they discover a crumbling city, filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York their own — a world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present."

The series also stars Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as New Babylon Marshal Perlie Armstrong, who doggedly pursues a fugitive Negan; Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Maggie's teen son, Hershel; Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i), Negan's unspeaking ward Ginny; Karina Ortiz (Orange Is the New Black), Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist), and Michael Anthony (The Game) as native New Yorkers Amaia, Tommaso, and Luther; Željko Ivanek (Damages) as The Croat; and Lisa Emery (Ozark) as The Dama.

Dead City debuted on June 18th as the #1 season premiere in the history of AMC+ in terms of viewership across all new and returning series — including The Walking Dead — with viewership on the AMC cable channel and streaming service AMC+ growing with each successive week to date, according to the network. (Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City series premiere online for free here.)

AMC announced at San Diego Comic-Con this week that The Walking Dead: Dead City has been renewed for season 2 alongside The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage. Visit our SDCC hub for the latest news out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.