AMC's slate of June programming includes a double dose of The Walking Dead. Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is splitting its 12-episode final season into two parts, consisting of six episodes each, with the first half airing its mid-season finale June 18th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. After Fear's season 8A finale, stay tuned for the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which sends Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into post-apocalyptic New York. The new Walking Dead spin-off will air its first of six episodes June 18th at 10 p.m. ET before moving to its regular time slot at 9 p.m. Sundays on AMC.

In June, AMC's streaming service AMC+ will premiere two new exclusive specials tied to the Fear mid-season finale and Dead City's series premiere. In The Walking Dead: Dead City Live From WonderCon special, streaming June 1st on AMC+, cast members Lauren Cohan and Gaius Charles join showrunner Eli Jorne at Anaheim's WonderCon to discuss what fans can expect from the new series. In the Fear the Walking Dead: Show Me More special, streaming June 19th on AMC+, host Clarke Wolfe goes behind the scenes of the final season part one with the cast and crew.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8A

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season 8 finale premieres Sunday, June 18th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City series premiere at 10 p.m. ET. Both episodes will be available to stream early starting Thursday, June 15th, exclusively on AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.