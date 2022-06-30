The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.

But in an image from the final part of The Walking Dead's last season, a walker horde has breached the walls of the Commonwealth to sink teeth into... someone.

"It's not looking too good for some poor soul out there," wrote director of photography Duane Manwiller when sharing the monochromatic image on Instagram, teasing "a bit of zombie carnage" from the upcoming final eight episodes.

Part 2 of the three-part finale season saw Hornsby hunting Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) with Leah (Lynn Collins), the scorned Reaper who failed her mission to assassinate the Hilltop leader. "Acts of God" ended with the flip of a coin as Hornsby planted the Commonwealth flag on Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria, taking over the allied communities for his own diabolical purposes — just as Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and company put into motion their revolt against the Miltons.

"Things are going to continue to get increasingly more intense. There are going to be some really surprising turns for people that they won't see coming," showrunner Angela Kang told EW about the final batch of episodes. "And it's emotional. We really are focusing on a lot of our characters and getting into some of their various stories."

Kang continued, "For a lot of us, we were feeling like there's kind of like this legacy to these characters and how far they've come. And if the Commonwealth is a place where you're judged based on who you were a long time ago, does that give you room to prove who you are now? And a lot of our characters are trying to figure out: Who is it that I am now? And what do I do with that? And so that becomes a big part of the story going forward."

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead air this fall on AMC.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.



