The Walking Dead Exclusive Teaser: Resist the Commonwealth

“Resist the Commonwealth!” The New World Order faces a growing revolt in the exclusive new teaser for The Walking Dead: The Final Season. In Part 2 of the three-parter Season 11, returning February 13 on AMC+ and February 20 on AMC, Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) welcomes Alexandria to the Commonwealth: an advanced community under the authority of the aristocratic Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Before the Alexandrians get to the rotten core of this seemingly idyllic post-apocalyptic civilization, the revolution begins in the exclusive “Resist” teaser offering a new look at Season 11B. Watch it above.

Among the Alexandrian refugees welcomed to the Commonwealth are Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), seen wearing the white armor of the Commonwealth Military, and a cookies-baking Carol (Melissa McBride). As Eugene (Josh McDermitt) begins to suspect the scoop on Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) and the community, “Resist” teases tensions that could boil over into all-out civil war in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2.

“It’s exciting because it’s so grand, so epic, and huge. To be the one that ushers the story into this new territory is great,” McDermitt previously told AMC.com of leading the expedition to the Commonwealth. “It’s really interesting too that everything we’re doing over there, and everything we see, even initially, is so different from what we’ve seen on The Walking Dead up to this point. We’re used to seeing everything decayed. A world where there’s finite resources, and everything is in shambles. We’ve seen Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom fall—every community is just struggling to stay afloat.”

McDermitt continued, “They’re so organized. They’re so put together… This is weird, in a great way. It’s off-putting, and it makes our characters feel different, so it’s fun to be the one helping to usher in that storyline. I really can’t wait for the fans to see the rest of what we have in store over there, just because it’s so different and it’s not all about ‘well, I have to build a campfire now.’”

In these next eight episodes of The Final Season Trilogy, “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season returns with new episodes Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. New episodes stream one week early beginning February 13 on AMC+.

