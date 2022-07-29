The Walking Dead Preview Special Will Tease Rick and Michonne Series

AMC has announced the guests who will reveal intel on The Walking Dead spinoff shows live on Talking Dead. The network will air an hour-long special titled The Walking Dead Universe Preview to tease the new spinoffs in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, including the just-announced series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Airing Sunday, August 7, ahead of the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead (which arrives on August 14), Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will welcome actors and creators from across AMC's TWD Universe for a special preview of the shows airing this year and beyond.

Talking Dead's social media announced Thursday that Scott Gimple, the chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe, will appear on the special to preview the four spinoffs premiering in 2022 and 2023.

They include Tales of the Walking Dead, an episodic anthology developed by Gimple; Isle of the Dead, which sees rivals Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) travel together into post-apocalyptic Manhattan; the Europe-set solo series focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus); and Lincoln and Gurira's as-yet-untitled Rick and Michonne series that replaces the Walking Dead movie trilogy.

Talking Dead: TWDU Preview airs August 7th on AMC! We’ll tease ALL the upcoming #TWDU spin-offs—Maggie & Negan, Rick & Michonne AND Daryl’s—with Scott M. Gimple, Michael Satrazemis and #TalesOfTWD stars Terry Crews, Jillian Bell and Anthony Edwards! Send Q’s using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/0f1pAWsiCt — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) July 29, 2022

Joining Gimple on the Universe Preview are Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead director Michael E. Satrazemis, who helmed three of the first six episodes of Tales, and franchise newcomers Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America's Got Talent), Jillian Bell (Rough Night, Workaholics), and Anthony Edwards (Top Gun, ER), who appear in separate episodes of the anthology series.

Lincoln and Gurira reunited on stage at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H to surprise announce the Rick and Michonne series, set to begin with a six-episode first season in 2023. Gimple is serving as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Lincoln and Gurira, who are creatively involved with their long-awaited return to The Walking Dead Universe.

AMC describes the series: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview airs Sunday, August 7 on AMC.

The network has stated that Isle of the Dead and the untitled Daryl and Rick/Michonne series will premiere in 2023, but release dates remain TBA. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14, followed by The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes October 2 on AMC.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.