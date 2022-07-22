The Walking Dead Universe Preview to Air on AMC

The Walking Dead Universe lives. The final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of Tales of the Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con on Day 2, with trailers for both series set to debut during TWD Universe panels at Hall H in San Diego. Fans won't have to wait long for even more Dead news: Talking Dead will return to AMC with host Chris Hardwick for a live preview special on Sunday, August 7, one week before the series premiere of Tales on August 14. Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview was announced ahead of AMC's San Diego Comic-Con panels on Friday, July 22.

In a since-deleted tweet posted to Talking Dead's social media, AMC announced the Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview will feature "exclusive teases" about the series set within the walker apocalypse.

The preview special promises to reveal more about the upcoming first season of episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, the untitled Daryl Dixon series starring Norman Reedus, and Isle of the Dead, the spinoff following Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan into post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

NEWS: AMC will be airing a #TWDUniverse Preview special on Sunday, August 7th featuring exclusive information about the upcoming shows including #IsleOfTheDead, #TalesOfTWD, the Daryl spin-off, and more!#TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QfbItbGu6j — The Walking Dead World #SDCC (@TWalkingDWorld) July 21, 2022

All these and "more," AMC teased, which could signal exclusive intel on the upcoming Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead and the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead. The network may even reveal an update on unaccounted-for fan-favorites Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who was announced to return "only in theaters" in a Walking Dead movie trilogy in 2018.

Fans can now submit their short videos for a chance to have their question answered live on Talking Dead. Celebrity guests are TBA.

Are you a fan of all things #TWDU? Want to join us on an upcoming #TalkingDead Preview Special via video chat to ask a question LIVE? If so, send a short video telling us what you love most about TWD Universe to fansubmission@talkingdead.tv for a chance to be part of the show! pic.twitter.com/U3F1yjxGet — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) July 12, 2022

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 14, on AMC and AMC+. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes returns this October.

AMC's Walking Dead Universe Comic-Con panels begin on Friday, July 22, at 12:30 PM PT in Hall H. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live San Diego Comic-Con 2022 updates as they happen.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.