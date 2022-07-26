The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus Reunited at Comic-Con

The Walking Dead family reunited at Comic-Con. During the show's final panel at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Friday, AMC announced Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira would return to TWD Universe in their new spinoff series reuniting Rick Grimes and Michonne. "We missed you and we owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne," Gurira told the Comic-Con crowd, with Lincoln adding: "I can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the band back together." Post-panel, part of the band was back together when Lincoln reunited with Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, who will also lead his own spinoff next year on AMC.



See the new photos below.

"It was great. We knew they were coming," Reedus told EW of Lincoln and Gurira's surprise appearance at Comic-Con. "[Lincoln]'s in the room right next to mine, so I had a chat with him all night before that. It's great seeing them."

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus’ reunion was everything 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NWh77VeKGO — TWD Universe (@twdufans) July 23, 2022

Lincoln exited The Walking Dead five episodes into its ninth season in 2018 and was announced to star in a Rick Grimes movie trilogy that has since been replaced with the Rick/Michonne spinoff. Gurira would exit in a Season 10 episode, leaving to find the missing Rick and bring him home.

"Danai, I was sitting on my patio and I get a text and she's like, 'Is that you sitting in the dark up there in a bathrobe?'" Reedus told EW. "And I'm like looking like, where are you? That goes on for 20 minutes, and then she walked up and screamed. So it was good to see Danai."

He added, jokingly: "Andy I don't really care about, but I really love Danai."

Lincoln and Reedus sparked rumors of Rick's return to The Walking Dead when the former co-stars were spotted together in the weeks before the flagship series, which will conclude after 11 seasons this fall, filmed its final episodes in Georgia. The flagship series wrapped filming in late March.

Whether Rick and Michonne will make their way back to their family of walker apocalypse survivors remains to be seen. But Reedus, who was going to hit the road with Melissa McBride's Carol before his longtime Walking Dead co-star had to drop out of the Daryl spinoff, has hinted there could be more reunions down the road in his solo series or elsewhere in the expanding TWD Universe.

Reedus teased in an interview with Iron & Air, "I'll be going to Europe doing a mission. Some of our characters are lost, and maybe I'll run into one or two of them."

For the first time since 2018, fans will see Richonne together again in the untitled Rick/Michonne spinoff, which will begin with a six-episode first season in 2023. Both the Reedus-starring Daryl series and Isle of the Dead, which teams Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, are scheduled to premiere that same year on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2.

