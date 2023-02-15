The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes' Gutter and Other Props up for Auction

If you've ever wanted to own Rick Grimes' stuff and things, now's your chance to bid on screen-used props from The Walking Dead. Along with Walter White's tighty-whities from Breaking Bad, online entertainment memorabilia auction site Propstore has a series of items from the AMC zombie drama's eleven seasons up for auction. Through February 28th, Walking Dead fans can bid on props and costumes used on the show, including a gutter that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) once dangled from when escaping the Claimers in season 4 or blood-stained transportation maps seen on the final season.

The Walking Dead lots up for auction include:

Rick Grimes' Gutter, $400-$800

In the Season 4 episode "Claimed," Rick clambered down the gutter of an abandoned home after choking a scavenger (Scott Dale) in its bathroom.This aluminum K-style gutter originated with Mayor William "Dub" Pearman, whose Senoia, GA home was used for the sequence. It is painted white on the outside and intentionally distressed by production to appear scuffed by Grimes.

The Murderer's Bear Figurine and Purses, $500-$1,000

In the Season 4 episode "Dead Weight," the Governor's (David Morrissey) team found two bodies and their possessions in the cabin of a dead man who labeled himself "Murderer." This lot consists of a faux plaster bear figurine hand-painted with brown fur on a black display base, and two brown leather handbags, one with elephant patterns and one with metal studs engraved with Southwestern patterns.

Set of Bloodied and Distressed Walker Costume Components, $800-$1,600

Zombified Walkers ate the living, including the human beings forced to fight back, throughout the series. This set consists of 12 tops of various sizes, styles, fabrics, and colors and three pairs of trousers. Each component is blood-stained and intentionally distressed by production with tears, liquid splatter, and grime.



Set of Human Costume Components, $600-$1,200

The human survivors of a post-apocalyptic zombie outbreak fought for their lives throughout the series. Assembled from components used for background performers' costumes, this set consists of three shirts and three pairs of trousers of various sizes, styles, fabrics, colors, and brands.



Oceanside Wind Chimes, $600-$1,200

In the Season 7 episode "Swear," Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson) rested near the soothing sounds of wind chimes after being taken in by an all-women community called Oceanside. These metal chimes were gifted by production to the owners of the beach shop used for the sequence. They are painted maroon and wrapped with black cord to a black wooden disc. Also included is a bronze-color butterfly sculpture.



Set of 10 Bloodied United States Transportation Maps, $400-$800

In the Season 11 episode "The Rotten Core," Commonwealth guards lost maps that led Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and their crew to Riverbend. This set consists of 10 matching color-printed and pre-folded United States transportation maps. Two maps are blood-stained by production with one hand-labeled "Riverbend" on the interior with an arrow pointing to a coordinate point. The set exhibits edge wear, fold lines, and some grime from production use and handling.



Set of 20 Arrows, $400-$800

In the Season 11 episode "Faith," Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) kept arrows in their weapons cache as they headed for Oceanside. This set consists of 20 tipless wooden arrows, each wrapped with a distinctive feather fletching. The arrows exhibit nicks, scratching, small fractures in the wood, and several bent feathers from production use.

In October, AMC and Goldin Auctions held a Walking Dead auction featuring more than 100 iconic props used throughout the series, including Rick Grimes' Colt Python revolver, Michonne's (Danai Gurira) katana, Daryl's (Norman Reedus) motorcycle and crossbows, and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) baseball bat Lucille. Read on for the biggest sales from the Walking Dead prop auction.

