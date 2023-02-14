The Rick and Michonne reunion is officially underway. Filming on The Walking Dead spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira quietly began in New Jersey on February 13th, with Lincoln spotted on set reprising his longtime role as Rick Grimes. According to the film and TV production tracker Productionlist.com, the six-episode first season will shoot in Carlstadt, New Jersey, and Atlanta, Georgia, through March 16th under the working title Walking Dead: Summit. Originally developed as a trilogy of Walking Dead feature films starring Lincoln, AMC announced the reworked project as a new series at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, and the spinoff is now slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024.

TWD fan page @WalkingDeadLife shared a photo from the set on Twitter, which you can see below.

Rick Grimes filming in NJ!!! He looks great! Back in the boots! #TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes taken yesterday! pic.twitter.com/oS301InZUN — The Walking Marvel (@WalkingDeadLife) February 14, 2023

Though Lincoln's Rick and Gurira's Michonne appeared separately in a coda sequence that ended the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, audiences haven't seen Rick and Michonne together since Lincoln's series exit episode in 2018. Tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the spinoff from showrunner Scott M. Gimple follows the couple "in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead."

Rick was presumed dead after disappearing in The Walking Dead Season 9, being whisked away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter with Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh). After the limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond revealed Jadis traded Rick to the CRM — an authoritarian military force throughout the Walking Dead Universe — the "Rest in Peace" series finale confirmed Rick has spent more than six years as a working prisoner of the Civic Republic (headquartered in post-apocalyptic Philadelphia).

AMC Studios describes the Walking Dead spinoff: "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

"These two characters were separated as we know, or don't, but they were separated. So we're bringing them back together but we don't know how," Gurira teased during a recent appearance on The Late Show. "We've lost Rick Grimes, we don't know where he's been, what's happened to him. [Michonne] never doubted that he might still be alive, so we'll see. A lot of pieces of the puzzle are gonna be figured out."

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne premieres in 2024.