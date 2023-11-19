Here's all the ways to watch the two-episode Fear the Walking Dead series finale.

"No one's gone until they're gone," but Fear the Walking Dead is nearly gone. The remaining two episodes of the eighth and final season will premiere as a two-episode series finale event Sunday, November 19, ending the first Walking Dead spinoff after 113 episodes. Season 8 episode 11 ("Fighting Like You") and season 8 episode 12 ("The Road Ahead") will air back-to-back on AMC, and viewers who tune into the cable premiere will be the first to see a new look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the next series set in The Walking Dead Universe. (Then stay tuned to ComicBook for our post-finale interview with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.)

Below, read on to find out when and where to watch the Fear the Walking Dead series finale and how to catch up on previous seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date

The penultimate episode of the series, "Fighting Like You," premieres Sunday, November 19, at 9/8c on AMC and is available to stream now on AMC+ (more on that below).

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 11 Run Time



"Fighting Like You" has a run time of 40 minutes and 13 seconds.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date

The Fear the Walking Dead series finale, "The Road Ahead," premieres immediately after "Fighting Like You" at 10:00 p.m. on AMC. The episode is now available to stream on AMC+.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Finale Run Time

The extended series finale clocks in at 51 minutes and 33 seconds.

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly). New customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial.

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can watch Fear the Walking Dead for free on the AMC website by signing in with your television provider, or by signing up for a free AMC Plus trial. You can also purchase and download individual episodes (priced $2.99 for HD, $1.99 for SD per episode) on retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Where Can I Watch Fear the Walking Dead?



You can stream all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC+, including the two-part series finale.

