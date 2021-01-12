The Walking Dead Six New Episodes Teaser Trailer Released

The Walking Dead returns next month with six new stories extending season 10 in the aftermath of the Whisperer War. In these six all-new episodes premiering February 28, we find our survivors facing many hardships after silencing the Whisperers in October's "A Certain Doom." After a decade of fighting the dead and fearing the living, the scarred survivors must confront past traumas as they endure despite damages caused by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst). From the ruins of their shattered communities, the heroes question the state of humanity and the motives of strangers as they struggle to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact.

These season 10C episodes are "deep dives into characters" that "don't have the typical scope and scale of what would be a gigantic finale with hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end," according to showrunner Angela Kang. Filmed late last year over a six-week shoot in Georgia, these pandemic-proofed episodes tell a "really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love."

"We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past," Kang said, "which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments."

Season 10C is an extension of the 16-episode tenth season that aired between October 2019 and October 2020, taking an anthology-style look at a smaller ensemble of characters as a bridge leading into the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead.

"There were six episodes, six weeks. ... We had to go right at it," executive producer and former showrunner Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com. "Angela, the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all. And like Fear the Walking Dead, they're concentrated stories because they're shot in a way where we only have a couple of characters that we're focusing on. I just love those kind of stories."

Among those stories: prequel episode "Here's Negan," partnering real-life married couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan and wife Lucille at the onset of the apocalypse.

"It's weird, for all of the intensity and fire that was under everyone to turn out as well, they're amazing in that 'Here's Negan' is an incredible episode," Gimple said. "It's really strange, the circumstances, how this all came together, but these six episodes are gonna be something that I think people are gonna really, really enjoy."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.