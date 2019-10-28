The Walking Dead Boss Reveals Father Gabriel’s Vote on Negan

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is a wanted man. In The Walking Dead 10x04, "Silence the Whisperers," Margo (Jerri Tubbs) was killed when Negan saved Lydia (Cassady McClincy) from a vicious beating committed by Margo and accomplices Alfred (David Shae) and Gage (Jackson Pace). The Alexandria council met to determine Negan's fate, with Aaron (Ross Marquand) arguing Negan doesn't deserve to live in their civilization despite an eight-year prison sentence. Negan was defended by Siddiq (Avi Nash) and begrudgingly by Daryl (Norman Reedus), leaving Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) as the tiebreaker vote. After taking the night to consider his answer, Gabriel visited Negan's cell, only to find it empty. With a life on the life, would Gabriel have voted for or against Negan?

"I think that Gabriel would have voted to not kill him," showrunner Angela Kang told EW. Despite the formation of a blood-thirsty mob demanding Negan be brought to justice, Kang says Gabriel would have been swayed by his therapy sessions with Negan. The priest has acted as Negan's keeper for years, playing a key part in his reformation.

"I think because he has come to known Negan over time, and that ultimately he believed the fact that Lydia is saying, 'He saved me and it was an accident,' and the fact that Daryl believes her, and the fact that he knows that Negan has been trying," Kang explained. "I think that he would've thought about it and prayed on it, and woke up the next morning, and the people with their pitchforks have kind of gone to bed or whatever, and I think he would've felt like, 'You know what? This was all just too amped up. People are too paranoid.' That's what I think he would've thought in the moment."

Asked if Gabriel visited Negan's cell to help solidify his decision, Kang said, "I think so. And then he sees that he's gone, and then I think he thinks like, 'Oh f—. Like, was I wrong to even think that I was going to go down and have this conversation with him?' He's second-guessing himself when he finds out that he's gone."

Negan's accomplice was spoiled in the preview for 10x05, "What It Always Is," set to answer where Negan is going. "We're going to find out very soon where he has gone," Kang teased.

The Walking Dead, "What It Always Is," premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9/8c on AMC.