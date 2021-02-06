The Walking Dead Releases New Photos From February Season Premiere

The hunters become the hunted in new photos from The Walking Dead's return on February 28. In the premiere episode of the extended Season 10C, "Home Sweet Home," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) reunite with the group for the first time in years. After returning to The Walking Dead in its original Season 10 finale in October, "A Certain Doom," Maggie witnessed the end of the Whisperer War where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) proved himself a hero. As Maggie wrestles with Negan's newfound freedom and a dark story from her time on the road, Daryl (Norman Reedus) must help her hunt the new threat stalking her trip back home.

"We had [Maggie] in such a limited capacity for that finale, but we were so happy to get to introduce her and have her back," showrunner Angela Kang said in an October interview. "So, now that she is back, we're going to find out more about what was happening in that time that she was away."

Accompanying Maggie are the new allies from her journey out west, including Cole (James Devoti) and the masked Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). Along with Daryl and Kelly (Angel Theory) — who continues to search for her big sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff) — the group works together to find another missing person while hounded by this unknown and unseen threat.

"She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she's with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That's all part of the story going forward, and it's going to drive one of the major missions that we'll start to see unfold," Kang teased. "It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward."

"Home Sweet Home" will release one week early for AMC+ subscribers on Sunday, February 21. The Season 10C premiere airs on the AMC network on Sunday, February 28, at 9 pm ET/8c. See the new photos below: