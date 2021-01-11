The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Releases New Look at Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Mystery Character

✖

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt in a new look at The Walking Dead extended season 10. In the six new episodes airing on AMC starting in February, Maggie and her now eight-year-old son Hershel reunite with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his band of survivors years after leaving the Hilltop colony. Maggie returned to Virginia just in time to save Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in "A Certain Doom," where metal-masked man Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) helped end the final battle of the Whisperer War. Look closely at the photo from the upcoming season, and you'll spot another masked mystery person — this one gripping a knife and clad in camouflage as they creep behind Maggie.

The camo-wearing mystery person appears to be part of Maggie's new group spotted in the first trailer for the extended season 10 of The Walking Dead. When Maggie faces an unknown threat in "Home Sweet Home," it's with people she met during her time away alongside Hilltop benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson).

(Photo: AMC Studios)

"She will return somewhat a new character, which is kind of cool, and all those things that affected and changed her are a story that we want to mine," Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com over the summer. "And the dynamics that she left the story in are not the dynamics that she's coming back to. And for her especially, it's like she took a year off of high school, and she's coming back, and everybody has changed."

What has Maggie been up to since her off-screen exit midway through season 9? Answers about Maggie's time away will come in a big story leading into Season 11.

"Now that she is back, we're going to find out more about what was happening in that time that she was away," showrunner Angela Kang said in an October interview.

"She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she's with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That's all part of the story going forward, and it's going to drive one of the major missions that we'll start to see unfold," Kang teased. "It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward."

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.