The Walking Dead Season 10C Premiere Will Release One Week Early

AMC+ will stream the first episode of The Walking Dead's extended Season 10 one week before its television premiere, AMC Networks announced Monday. The Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," will now release exclusively on the AMC+ streaming bundle on Sunday, February 21, before the episode airs on television on February 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. The network previously announced the six new Season 10 bonus episodes would release early on Thursdays starting February 25 via AMC+, where subscribers can access exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other extras alongside new and repeat episodes from all three Walking Dead series.

The AMC+ streaming bundle, which offers all seasons of The Walking Dead ad-free and on-demand, currently offers a one-week free trial to new customers. The subscription costs $8.99 per month and unlocks early access to new episodes of all Walking Dead shows, plus streaming exclusives The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season and Season 10 New Episodes with AMC+ Exclusive Episode Insiders.

Only "Home Sweet Home," which reunites Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the aftermath of the Whisperer War, will stream one-week early on AMC+. The remaining five episodes of the season will release weekly on AMC+ on Thursdays, three days before their Sunday television premieres.

AMC+ is available as an add-on via the following subscribers: Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV, Dish, Roku, Sling, and Xfinity.

"Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde," reads a synopsis for the new season. "In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.