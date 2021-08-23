The Walking Dead Finds a Long-Lost Relative on the Wall of the Lost

✖

The Walking Dead teases a family reunion with a long-lost loved one when the road-weary survivors arrive at the Commonwealth. Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." In the August 22 Final Season premiere, the armored soldier-cops who apprehended Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) late last season transport the group for Level One Assessment at a Commonwealth outpost. The four undergo an invasive inspection by Auditors Clark (Carrie Genzel) and Evans (Matthew Cornwell) under the watchful eye of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), but break out in fear that threatened "re-processing" will keep them detained for months on end.

On the Wall of the Lost, filled with photographs of missing persons to be flagged for expedited assessment and admittance to the Commonwealth, is a weathered photo of a pre-apocalypse Yumiko with a note: "HAVE YOU SEEN MY SISTER MIKO CONTACT TOMI AT H."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

Playing Yumiko's brother Tomi is series newcomer Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0, All Rise), putting a twist on a comic book story that reunited Michonne and Elodie: the long-lost daughter Michonne believed to be dead. According to Deadline, who was first to report Dale's casting, Tomi is "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes" whose existence "continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine or avoid."

"If we were going to do the maths in the context of the show, I think it would be at least 15 years that Yumiko would have seen her family based on the backstory that I've worked out with [showrunner] Angela [Kang]," Matsuura told ComicBook about inheriting Michonne's comic book story. Season 10 hinted at this remix with a reveal that Yumiko, like Michonne in the books, was a lawyer — a piece of backstory that will prove important inside the walls of the Commonwealth.

"In terms of the apocalypse, we've at least been 12 years on the road in this show. So if someone from my past is going to resurface, it's going to be at least 15 years that I've been apart from them, which is pretty huge," added Matsuura. "I mean, obviously, it's awesome, but I'd also be a bit nervous hooking up with somebody after 15 years."

Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2," is streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its August 29 premiere on AMC.

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.