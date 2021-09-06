Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.

Reads the official synopsis for Episode 4, "Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers and are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with someone."

"There's a very Blackwater sort of vibe to that group. They're very professional. They know how to kill," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly about the new villains not from the comic books. "They know how to take care of themselves. They have a certain tactical skill set that we've never come across before. So they're used to pain, they're used to fighting through it."

"Rendition" reveals Pope (series newcomer Ritchie Coster), the Reaper leader who we're told "marked" Maggie in Season 10.

"There's a leader of that group, a guy named Pope who was mentioned in the little mini-episodes we did during COVID. And that guy is a really good character," Reedus said. "And that actor, Ritchie Coster, that played him is really good. So there's an intensity that's almost like the hand of God has put into him. It's very Boondock Saints, to be honest. You just can't stop him. And the group that he has is very good at what they do."

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.