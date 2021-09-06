They Come at Night Maggie is stunned. "Run!" Her people flee into the woods. A Reaper flings a knife into Alden's (Callan McAuliffe) arm as a blade slices through the air past Daryl (Norman Reedus). Another Reaper emerges from the darkness and slits Cole's (James Devoti) throat, killing him. Knives fly out of the dark, sticking Duncan (Marcus Lewis). Negan takes a knife to the knee and lets out a guttural scream. A Reaper races past Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), slashing his neck. Daryl sics Dog on a Reaper just as a rope is whipped at Maggie, dragging her down. Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) frees her, but he's lassoed and hauled away into the darkness. Maggie stands alone. She grips a scythe and throws it at one of her masked attackers. prevnext

Mercy for the Lost, Vengeance for the Plunderers Alexandria. Day. Magna (Nadia Hilker) patrols the walls. Vultures circle the starving community. Kelly (Angel Theory) missed her shift, and no, she doesn't want to talk about it. Aaron (Ross Marquand) heads a crew repairing the East wall. Carol (Melissa McBride) saddles up to go catch horses. They're almost out of the MREs they scavenged in "Acheron: Part 1," and the fields are dead. Without those horses, Carol says, "We're not gonna be able to move anything heavier than a sack of grain. Or go out far enough to scavenge anything, and we're all gonna starve to death." Inside, the kids play cards. RJ (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). They talk about their parents, always going off doing stuff. Things. "They don't want us to think they're never coming back," Judith says. "It's supposed to make us feel better." According to Hershel, "They say it to make themselves feel better." "Still," Judith counters, "my mom always comes back."

Shit Plan Maggie walks the road alone. Vultures screech overhead. She walks with purpose into Westhaven Plaza. A dagger from out of nowhere just misses her. She flees for cover inside the mall. Taking refuge in a lightless stairwell, Maggie positions glass bottles on the door behind her. She creeps up flights of stairs. A walker comes out of nowhere and breaks through a rail, taking the express route to the bottom floor. Maggie lights a match, illuminating the hall with a flame. Behind her is the white of a skull. The noise of shattering glass alerts Maggie — she turns just in time, fighting off her attacker, and kicks the skeleton-faced Reaper, Sparta-style, over the edge. In the woods, Father Gabriel prays with a blade plunged into his thigh. An unmasked Reaper (Hans Christopher) limps away. Gabriel grips the weapon and pulls it free. Maggie explores the gutted halls of the mall. She's relieved to see Alden, but he's tackled by a sickle-wielding Reaper. A second Reaper overpowers Maggie. She stabs him in the head with a glass bottle. Negan finishes him off with a blow from his crowbar. Maggie flicks her knife at the Reaper attacking Alden. The enemy flings a grenade that explodes as Negan shoves Maggie to safety. Alden is wounded. Two gashes to his stomach. "They'll be back," he groans. "We gotta keep moving." "The plan doesn't change," Maggie says. "We need that food. We get to the radio tower, find the supply house, and wait for the others." Negan argues going back on the road, calling it a "shit plan." "Then you tell me a better one that doesn't starve us all," Maggie growls back through gritted teeth. Negan tells Maggie he's on her side. She orders him to help her with Alden.

Dreams About Abraham In the fields, Carol, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Kelly, and Magna try to catch nervous horses. The wild horses run off. Rosita confides in Carol about dreams she's having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), telling her, "He's trying to tell me something. I know it's something important, something I'm supposed to do. But I can't hear him most of the time, and just when I'm about to... He gets shot in the head." She thinks it's a message for Alexandria. Maggie, Negan, and Alden are two miles out from their destination. The sounds of screaming and growling walkers reveals Agatha (Laurie Fortier), fighting off a pack of stray zombies. Duncan is hurt. It's bad. "I'm so sorry," she tells the dying Duncan. "For all of it."

He closes his eyes for the last time. Maggie mourns the latest member of her family to die. He won't be the last.

Pray For Me Carol's group finds a horse corpse torn open by walkers. They'll keep looking for the rest. Carol is the only one who doesn't want to turn back. Alexandria needed these horses yesterday. Magna embraces Carol in a much-needed hug. Then they see it: horses running free against the sunset. It's majestic and beautiful. They're headed towards the dairy farm. It's got paddocks, Rosita says, so they can pen them in. With lassos and a gentle touch, they corral the horses. In the woods, Gabriel tracks a Reaper bleeding out from an arrow in his gut. "We have been blessed," gurgles the dying Reaper. "I have been blessed." He asks the priest to pray for him, telling Gabriel, "I thought you were a man of God." "God isn't here anymore," says Gabriel, driving a blade through the Reaper's head. In the woods, Maggie and Negan look out on a field of walkers. Twice as many as before. They need to rethink the plan. Maggie tells Negan he's a free man and he doesn't need to stick around. "Things change. People change," Negan asserts. "No. Maybe you've got them fooled, but not me. Stop pretending you're one of us, Negan," Maggie tells him. "Maybe you even believe it. But you're probably as good at lying to yourself as you are to everybody else." Alden asks Maggie to care for his adopted son, Adam, if he doesn't make it. Then it stops them in their tracks: the sight of a growling, charred corpse tied to a tree beneath a sign marking the traitor a "Judas."

They Eat Horses, Don't They? Walkers swarm Maggie, Negan, Alden, and Agatha. Negan bashes some with his crowbar. Agatha fights them off, sticking her knife into rotted brains. Negan helps Alden up a hill. A walker pounces on Agatha, sinking its teeth into her forearm. Maggie tries to save her, but it's too late. Agatha shoves her away. "Just go!" Negan forcibly pulls Maggie away as the walkers descend on Agatha, eating her alive. Carol's group returns to Alexandria with the horses. Magna tells Carol she's giving Kelly "false hope" about her sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff), missing since last season. In the barn, Carol preps a bowl. She lays a horse down. Gently, she brushes its hair. Then she slits its throat. There are tears in her eyes when Aaron finds her. Outside, Rosita and baby Coco gaze at the horses. Magna and Kelly hug when Carol comes up. Kelly leaves with Carol.