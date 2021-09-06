The Walking Dead Deaths: Every Reapers Victim in "Hunted"

Fear the Reapers! The masked marauders hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim more victims on a grim new episode of The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The enemy troop who murdered Maggie's friends and seized Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before Season 11, terrorized and attacked the survivors on the road to a supply house to end "Acheron: Part 2." Their mission to Meridian detoured, Maggie's group will fight the Reapers: black-clad killers in skull masks hunting human prey with scythes and sickles.

"They are incredibly skilled. And not skilled like they had to pick it up along the way," showrunner Angela Kang said of the Reapers at Comic-Con, teasing a new class of enemy that was "skilled coming into the apocalypse."

"So every single one of them is like an incredibly brutal, organized warrior … These are the pinnacle of human killers. It's just a very formidable type of enemy to go up against," continued Kang. "They don't rely on numbers and volume of people to fight against in order to kind of survive, so they're a tight-knit group, and they're just really formidable in a way that our characters don't often come across."

Their list of victims is long: among them is Elijah's (Okea Eme-Akwari) sister, and Maggie's friends Maya (Brianna Butler), Ainsley (Haley Leary), and Gus (David Atkinson), gunned down by a Reaper sniper (Mike Whinnet) in the Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home." The Reapers claimed their latest kill in "Acheron: Part 2," where Roy (C. Thomas Howell) never sees death coming on a road lined with strung-up bodies.

"They come at night, and by the time you see them, you're already dead," warned Maggie of the Reapers, who strike from out of the darkness to start "Hunted."

"This episode is pretty much a direct pickup from the previous episode, but we are really living in Maggie's point of view. Maggie's the one that brought everyone on this mission, and they're already off to this chaotic, intense start, and they're realizing just how scary and dangerous these Reapers are," Kang said of the Reaper attack on Walking Dead: Episode Insider. "There's so much going on and they can all barely see each other, everything's happening in these flashes and blurs. There's sort of this helplessness, in some ways, to our people. They feel like there's not much they can do other than just try to scramble and survive it as best they can, and that's already weighing heavy on Maggie as we start the episode."

Read on to find out who doesn't survive: