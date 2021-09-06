The Walking Dead Deaths: Every Reapers Victim in "Hunted"
Fear the Reapers! The masked marauders hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim more victims on a grim new episode of The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The enemy troop who murdered Maggie's friends and seized Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before Season 11, terrorized and attacked the survivors on the road to a supply house to end "Acheron: Part 2." Their mission to Meridian detoured, Maggie's group will fight the Reapers: black-clad killers in skull masks hunting human prey with scythes and sickles.
"They are incredibly skilled. And not skilled like they had to pick it up along the way," showrunner Angela Kang said of the Reapers at Comic-Con, teasing a new class of enemy that was "skilled coming into the apocalypse."
"So every single one of them is like an incredibly brutal, organized warrior … These are the pinnacle of human killers. It's just a very formidable type of enemy to go up against," continued Kang. "They don't rely on numbers and volume of people to fight against in order to kind of survive, so they're a tight-knit group, and they're just really formidable in a way that our characters don't often come across."
Their list of victims is long: among them is Elijah's (Okea Eme-Akwari) sister, and Maggie's friends Maya (Brianna Butler), Ainsley (Haley Leary), and Gus (David Atkinson), gunned down by a Reaper sniper (Mike Whinnet) in the Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home." The Reapers claimed their latest kill in "Acheron: Part 2," where Roy (C. Thomas Howell) never sees death coming on a road lined with strung-up bodies.
"They come at night, and by the time you see them, you're already dead," warned Maggie of the Reapers, who strike from out of the darkness to start "Hunted."
"This episode is pretty much a direct pickup from the previous episode, but we are really living in Maggie's point of view. Maggie's the one that brought everyone on this mission, and they're already off to this chaotic, intense start, and they're realizing just how scary and dangerous these Reapers are," Kang said of the Reaper attack on Walking Dead: Episode Insider. "There's so much going on and they can all barely see each other, everything's happening in these flashes and blurs. There's sort of this helplessness, in some ways, to our people. They feel like there's not much they can do other than just try to scramble and survive it as best they can, and that's already weighing heavy on Maggie as we start the episode."
Read on to find out who doesn't survive:
Cole
Cole (James Devoti) dies just 20 seconds into the episode when a Reaper steps out of the darkness, slitting Cole's throat. He first appears in Season 10 Episode 17, "Home Sweet Home," as part of Maggie's group settling at Alexandria.prevnext
Duncan
Seconds later, multiple daggers flung from the darkness slice into Duncan (Marcus Lewis), who survives long enough to see daylight. Duncan succumbs to his wounds, dying just two episodes after his first appearance in the Season 11 premiere "Acheron: Part 1."prevnext
Agatha
Another member of the Wardens, Agatha (Laurie Fortier), survives the Reaper attack and reconnects with Maggie, Negan, and a gravely injured Alden (Callan McAuliffe). Before they can make it to the supply house, a small herd of wood-dwelling walkers swarms the group. One biter pounces on Agatha and sinks its teeth into her forearm, tearing into her flesh. Maggie tries to save Agatha, but Negan drags her away as walkers mob Agatha and eat her alive. Fortier's short-lived character first appears alongside Duncan and Frost (Glenn Stanton) in "Acheron: Part 1."prevnext
Nicholls
A wounded Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) hunts Nicholls (Hans Christopher), an unmasked Reaper who collapses from injuries to his neck and stomach. The praying Reaper becomes the prey when the priest denies him his last rites, telling him: "God isn't here anymore." Gabriel plunges his blade into Nicholls' head.
READ: Are the Reapers in TWD Comics? Season 11 Villains Explained
READ: The Reapers Revealed in TWD Cliffhanger Ending0comments
READ: Watch TWD Early Online: Season 11 Episode 4 "Rendition"
Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.prev