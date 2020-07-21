The Walking Dead Season 11 Adds Margot Bingham to Cast

✖

The Walking Dead Season 11 has officially added Margot Bingham as a key character from creator Robert Kirkman's comic books, Deadline confirms. Bingham has guest starred as the voice of the elusive woman on the other end of the long-range radio operated by Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who in Season 10 makes contact with "Blue Weevil" when he calls out on the open air under the call sign "Tater Bug." Eugene has since convinced Hilltop leaders King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) to accompany him on his journey to Charleston, West Virginia, the determined site of a meeting between Eugene's group and members from his contact's "overly cautious" community.

Bingham's television credits include HBO's Boardwalk Empire and ABC's The Family. Most recently, Bingham played Clorinda Bradford in both seasons of Spike Lee-created Netflix series She's Gotta Have It and Evie Garrison in NBC medical drama New Amsterdam.

In the comic books, Eugene's call is answered by Stephanie, one of nearly 50,000 survivors living in a network of settlements named the Commonwealth. This newly encountered civilization is based in Ohio and is governed by Pamela Milton, who strictly enforces her authority over the settlements with a legion of armored soldiers.

The television show will introduce the Commonwealth as part of what showrunner Angela Kang has described as a more urban feel in Season 11, relocating a majority of action from wooded areas to city environments.

In the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and stray survivor Princess (Paola Lázaro) race towards Eugene's date with destiny while their allies — Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among them — engage Beta (Ryan Hurst) and a horde of walkers in the final battle of the Whisperer War.

Stephanie's comic book counterpart forms a long-lasting romantic relationship with Eugene, who goes on to play a major role in the formation of the new world decades after the initial zombie outbreak.

McDermitt is scheduled to appear alongside his Walking Dead cast mates during the show's virtual panel taking place Friday, July 24 as part of this year's online Comic-Con@Home.

Reedus, Morgan, Payton, Lázaro, and co-stars Melissa McBride, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, and Lauren Cohan will be joined by Kang, TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, and executive producer and season finale director Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead airs its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

