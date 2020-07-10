The Walking Dead's Comic-Con @ Home Panel Times Revealed

✖

The Comic-Con @ Home substitute for San Diego Comic-Con is slowly rolling out its panel schedule, allowing fans to plan ahead for the upcoming virtual event. Now, the panel dates and times for AMC's Walking Dead shows has been revealed, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. There is no mention of the promised The Walking Dead movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, although the possibility of a surprise from the actor during the virtual panel seems more realistic seeing as he would be able to record it from his home in the U.K. rather than having to travel to California.

The Walking Dead universe's panels will take place on Friday, July 24. Fear the Walking Dead will kick things off at 12pm PT. The Walking Dead will directly follow Fear, beginning at 1pm PT. Closing it out will be The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 2pm PT. The cast producers and showrunners of each series will be on hand, offering up insights and previews of the upcoming episodes, with The Walking Dead's panel centered around the delayed Season 10 finale as production for Season 11 has not yet begun.

Check out the schedule as it is laid out by Skybound's The Walking Dead Twitter account in the tweet below.

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

In The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.