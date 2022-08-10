AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.

AMC's Walking Dead live finale fan event is set to take place on November 20 in Los Angeles. A guest lineup, how to attend, and more details are forthcoming.

McDermott also touted AMC's lineup of Walking Dead spinoff shows set to air in 2023 on the network and the AMC+ streaming service, which the cabler previewed Sunday during the live Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special on AMC.

Read More ▸ The Walking Dead's Final Season Returns With Two-Episode Premiere on AMC+ ▸ The Walking Dead Series Finale Is About "Completing the Story," Not "Setting Up Spinoffs"

Following the August 14 premiere of the episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, and the upcoming Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC will continue to expand its TWD Universe in three new spinoffs. They include Isle of the Dead, set in post-apocalyptic New York and starring co-leads Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan; the France-set Daryl Dixon solo series starring Norman Reedus; and the recently announced Rick/Michonne series reuniting Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne.

"The Walking Dead Universe will launch three new series featuring our beloved characters Rick, Michonne, Maggie, Negan, and Daryl," McDermott said, teasing the sequel shows take place "in exciting new worlds and backdrops of the ongoing zombie apocalypse."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+.



Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.