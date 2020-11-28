The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season Finale Clip Reveals More About the Asset

A mother-daughter debriefing reveals more about the asset in the opening minutes from the two-hour season finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. When CRM spy Huck (Annet Mahendru) breaks away from her group to update the Civic Republic Military's Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) on her mission, Huck reports that it's going well — but "she's not ready for integration yet." Kublek is concerned about dragging out the timeline, saying the longer it takes to escort the asset to a Civic Republic research facility in New York State means the more exposed Huck is to potential scrutiny: "However minor the expenditure it entails."

"If anyone doubts me, you remind me what I did to my face. My arm," Huck says, referring to her self-given scar and the messed-up arm she had when she was found by Omaha security floating down the Missouri River in a raft — a ruse to infiltrate the city and earn trust.

"It's gonna work. I'll make it work," she adds. "I just need more time with the girl."

In the present, Huck drives the CRM truck stolen by grifters Tony (Scott Adsit) and nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland) before Tony turned up dead and a wounded Percy went missing. As Huck closes in on the group's mapped out destination — 113 miles until Ithaca, 170 until Syracuse — she recalls her conversation with her mother:

"Getting her alone, isolating her from the others, is critical. So that's what you'll do," Kublek says. "Whatever it takes to make that happen. If you can't, we will."

The Civic Republic doesn't want to put any more resources into this 1,100-mile trek to the research facility where Hope and Iris expect to find and rescue their father, scientist Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), but Kublek explains: "I want this succeed, for you to. That's why I gave the girls the map — to keep things on course."

Before she leaves, Kublek tells Huck to take her father's gold watch. "Why?" she scoffs. "Dad left us."

"But he left that for us," her mother says. "And it brought us back together. Safe and sound, despite everything. Maybe it will again."

The identity of the asset — either Hope (Alexa Mansour) or her sister Iris (Aliyah Royale) — will be revealed when "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life" air back-to-back during the two-hour season finale premiering Sunday, November 29, at 9/8c on AMC.