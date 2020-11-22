The Walking Dead: World Beyond Releases Spoilery Synopses for Episode 109 and Season Finale

✖

The Walking Dead: World Beyond releases synopses for the first season's final two episodes airing back-to-back as part of a one-night finale event on November 29. Things will first come to a head in Sunday's episode 108, "The Sky Is a Graveyard," where group chaperones Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) deliberate on how to move forward after suspecting one of their own of murder. "Truth or Dare" ended with Iris (Aliyah Royale) discovering a blood-stained Silas (Hal Cumpston) blacked out near the body of con man Tony (Scott Adsit), with evidence suggesting a similarly grim fate for grifter nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland).

As the group decides his fate, Silas confronts past trauma through a series of flashbacks revealing whether he actually killed his father (guest star Kai Lennox). Meanwhile, Hope (Alexa Mansour) continues to harbor a dark secret from Elton (Nicolas Cantu), who sets off in search of evidence that could exonerate his friend.

In "The Deepest Cut," the penultimate episode of the season, "An accident slows the group; someone suffers an injury while another makes a discovery." And the synopsis for "In This Life," the first season finale: "A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good."

Mahendru describes the season finale as an "explosion," coming after World Beyond ramps up the presence of the Civic Republic Military — the helicopter-flying organization behind Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance from The Walking Dead.

"I mean, we're the lead-up to the movies, so we're going there. All the questions fans have had for, I don't know, inherently a decade, right? Our show is the answers to that," Mahendru told ComicBook.com when asked about World Beyond's ties to the Walking Dead feature films. "So we are very much heading to CRM. I mean, that's the helicopter [group]... We're getting really close, you know? So this episode ['Truth or Dare'] is sort of a foreshadow of how heavy and how spicy and just like hot it's going to get."

Mahendru added, "I mean if you like this episode, you will like the next episode. And the finale is going to be the explosion of all of it."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond next airs "The Sky Is a Graveyard" on Sunday, November 22, followed by "The Deepest Cut" and "In This Life" on November 29. The two-season limited event series will return with its second season sometime in 2021 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead.