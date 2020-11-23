The Walking Dead: World Beyond Two-Hour Season Finale Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: World Beyond ends its first season with a two-hour season finale premiering November 29 on AMC. In back-to-back airings of episode 109, "The Deepest Cut," and episode 110, "In This Life," the group moving towards a Civic Republic research facility in New York is slowed when Felix (Nico Tortorella) suffers an accident. The group is down to four following the departures of Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), who witness a rollout of the Civic Republic Military under Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond). Meanwhile, CRM spy Huck (Annet Mahendru) attempts to isolate the asset — Hope (Alexa Mansour) or sister Iris (Aliyah Royale) — as the survivors struggle to reunite.

Sunday's "The Sky Is a Graveyard" leaves the group splintered when Hope confesses her decade-old secret — she gunned down Elton's pregnant mother on The Night the Sky Fell — and Silas exiles himself when accused of murdering grifters Tony (Scott Adsit) and Percy (Ted Sutherland).

Elsewhere, we learn Huck is the on-the-ground eyes and ears for Kublek during a mother-daughter debriefing to end the episode, where Huck reports "the asset" is safe. For reasons that will come to light in the finale, Kublek has been shepherding the girls to the research facility where their scientist father, Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), is away as part of a science exchange between the Alliance of the Three.

What the girls don't know is that CRM scientist Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold), who is in contact with Kublek, is experimenting on empties in the top-secret facility where Leo is supposedly working as a researcher and teacher. Leo is there with Will (Jelani Alladin), the head of his security detail and Felix's boyfriend, but Bellshaw said they "won't be a problem" in a post-credits scene ending episode "Shadow Puppets."

The two-season limited event series created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete begins filming its ten-episode second season in early 2021. World Beyond is expected to return with new episodes later next year and leads into the Walking Dead feature films revealing what happened to the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Synopsis for "The Deepest Cut": An accident slows the group; someone suffers an injury while another makes a discovery. Synopsis for "In This Life": A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs its two-hour season 1 finale on Sunday, November 29, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.