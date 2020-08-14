The Walking Dead: World Beyond "Doodle" Sneak Peek Released

A sneak peek from The Walking Dead: World Beyond draws a clear picture of the Walking Dead spinoff about a new generation of survivors who find their beginning at the end of the world. In this exclusive clip from the two-season limited event series created by Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete, the "Endlings" — Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — leave behind their home of relative comfort and safety on a cross-country quest. Journeying into the world beyond for the first time since the outbreak of a zombie virus ten years earlier, the sheltered survivors brave new dangers, both living and undead, in this never before seen corner of the Walking Dead Universe.

"The thing I'll say about this show that is so exciting is its brand new characters, obviously. We've never seen characters like this before," World Beyond showrunner and Walking Dead alum Negrete told ComicBook.com. "And it's a young perspective, it's a fresh perspective. But people can also just jump right on because we're starting a fresh story. But at the same time, we're building on things that the other shows have done before."

That includes the presence of the Civic Republic Military, or CRM, the three-circle symbol organization that appears in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. A high-ranking member of this shadowy operation is Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), suspected to know the truth about what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he disappeared from The Walking Dead.

"We're introducing a new world that involves this mythology, that involves these people that are known by this symbol that has three rings on it," Negrete said. "We saw Rick leave The Walking Dead season nine in a helicopter that had this symbol on it. And we're gonna be seeing a lot more of these helicopters. So it's tied in this part of this bigger world that we've seen on all the shows, but at the same time, it's fresh, it's different and it stands on its own."

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer and Kong: Skull Island) directs the series premiere airing October 4 at 10/9c on AMC, immediately following The Walking Dead Season 10 finale. Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, and Joe Holt also star.

New episodes of World Beyond will air back-to-back with episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 starting October 11.

