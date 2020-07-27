The Walking Dead Universe Schedule: When New Walking Dead Episodes Air in 2020

✖

The Walking Dead Universe returns to AMC in October with new episodes from The Walking Dead, spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and two-season limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond after all three shows were met with months-long delays due to coronavirus. AMC Networks intended to air the Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the World Beyond series premiere back-to-back April 12, followed later by a summer start for the sixth season of Fear; this scheduling would have meant an unprecedented 40 straight weeks of all-new Dead programming starting with The Walking Dead's mid-season ten premiere, but those plans were disrupted by COVID-19.



All three shows now air together this fall ahead of the tenth anniversary of The Walking Dead's Halloween 2010 television premiere. The flagship series would have returned with the front half of its eleventh season later this year, but the 16-episode Season 11 is months into an indefinite shooting delay and the new season won't air until late 2021.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will extend into early 2021 with six "extra" episodes to follow the season finale, "A Certain Doom," bringing a season's episode count to 22 for the first time in the show's history.

These new episodes, announced by showrunner Angela Kang during the virtual Comic-Con@Home, are expected to enter into production later this year.

Fear will begin airing episodes from its unfinished sixth season alongside the ten-episode premiere season of World Beyond, which will air its full first season through December 6. The sixth season of Fear was close to finishing its first half when filming was forced to shut down.

The socially-distant version of Chris Hardwick-hosted after show Talking Dead, recently airing over video chat starting with later episodes of Walking Dead Season 10, is expected to return following select new episodes from all three Walking Dead shows.

AMC's Walking Dead schedule for 2020 follows:

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: October 4, 2020, 9 PM PT

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Premiere: October 4, 2020, 10 PM PT

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere: October 11, 2020, 9 PM PT

Fear the Walking Dead / Walking Dead: World Beyond Airing Back-to-Back (Weekly): Starting October 11, 2020 at 9 PM and 10 PM PT

Episodes of Fear and World Beyond will begin airing on the same night starting October 11 with the Fear season premiere and the second episode of World Beyond. Episodes from The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 will begin airing TBD in 2021.

