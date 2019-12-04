Amazon’s The Wheel of Time TV Series Fills Out Cast

Amazon is fleshing out the cast of its Wheel of Time series with four new additions. Alvaro Morte will play Logain. Hammed Animashaun is Loial. Alexandre Willaume will play Thom Merrilin. Johann Myers is set to play Padan Fain. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have sold more 90 million copies worldwide, The Wheel of Time is being developed for television by Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). According to Amazon, the series is “set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Alvaro Morte appears in the Netflix crim series Money Heist. His character, Logain, is a noble and a member of the organization called the Asha’man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alexandre Willaume has appeared in Tomb Raider, Below the Surface, and Home Fires. His character, Thom Merrilin, is a bard and entertainer referred to as a “gleeman.”

Johann Myers has appeared in films including Black Hawk Down, The Medallion, and State of Play. He plays the villainous Darkfriend Padan Fain.

Hammed Animashaun has appeared in Black Mirror. He’s playing Loial, son of Arent, son of Halan, one of the non-human beings called Ogier.

These four join a cast that already includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Are you excited about The Wheel of Time television series headed to Amazon? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.