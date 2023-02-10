The White Lotus Season 2 Cut Scene With Two Returning Characters

The White Lotus has become one of HBO's newest surprise hits, with the dramedy series proving to be a pretty enthralling anthology series. The series' recent second season largely followed a crop of new characters in a separate location — but as a new interview reveals, that almost wasn't the case. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lukas Gage revealed that he actually reprised his role as Dillon, an employee at the Hawaiian White Lotus, in a now-cut scene of Season 2. Apparently, he also filmed the scene with Fred Hechinger, who appeared as Quinn Mossbacher on Season 1.

"Fred [Hechinger] and I did a scene for season two," Gage revealed. "When Jennifer [Coolidge's character] is with the gays in Palermo, she originally opens a door in the villa and sees a shot of me doing drugs that turns out to be an illusion. It got cut because it didn't work with the show, but I didn't care because I got a free trip to the Four Seasons. And now for season three, I'm literally writing Mike [White] every day like, hey, remember me!"

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season, with White teasing that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

