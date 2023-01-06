White Lotus Season 2 Pushes HBO Into Record Streaming Numbers

Since it debuted this past fall, the sophomore season of The White Lotus has absolutely transfixed fans. The new batch of episodes took the satirical drama into a whole new location, and showcased a number of new dramatic moments for its ensemble of characters. In recent months, it has become clear that the second season was a hit for both the linear HBO and the HBO Max streaming platform — and it just led it to cross a major milestone.

According to newly-released numbers from Nielsen's U.S. streaming charts, The White Lotus was streamed for a total of 752 million minutes during the week of its Season 2 finale, December 5-11, 2022. This places it in the Top 10 streaming chart of the week, and outperforms Friends, Yellowstone, and Gilmore Girls.

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood. Mike White executive produces the series alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

While The White Lotus has yet to be renewed for a third season, these initial viewership numbers for Season 2 are definitely a good sign that it could happen. As White revealed, he already has plans in the works for a third season — although it remains to be seen if Coolidge will be a part of that, given the way that Season 2 shook out.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," White told Deadline. "But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case," White continued. "Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available."

