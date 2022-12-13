The White Lotus Star Weighs in on What Really Happened Between Cameron and Harper

In Season 2 of The White Lotus, the relationship between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) had clearly seen better days, largely due to their dwindling intimacy, though things were made all the more complicated by going on vacation with Ethan's college friend Cameron (Theo James). After Ethan confessed that Cameron had a tryst with a sex worker while Harper went on a day trip with Cameron's wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), this escalated the tensions between the couple, to the point that Ethan accused Harper of cheating on him with Cameron. With the season having concluded, the truth has seemingly come out, but Plaza's take on the situation might be different from what audiences witnessed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 2 of The White Lotus

After Ethan revealed to Harper what Cameron had done, he noticed the pair having drinks and flirting, and when he returned to his room, Harper had latched the door shut and noticed the door connecting the room to Cameron and Daphne's was unlocked. After pressing Harper, she ultimately revealed that Cameron had kissed her, though claimed that's as far as it went. According to Plaza, there might be been more to this encounter that she left out.

"I know what happened, okay? And what happened is, we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting," Plaza shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And, there was no penetration."

When Meyers joked that he thought the pair "grabbed the other one's butt," Plaza replied, "I think I grabbed a little more than that."

Earlier on in the season, Harper discussed the idea of their partners being physically unfaithful, with Daphne largely dismissing the concerns, not in that it didn't happen, but that it wasn't something that would put the marriage in jeopardy. Even Daphne went on to detail that she had an attraction to her personal trainer, implying though not confirming that she was having intimate encounters of her own.

After learning about what happened between his wife and Cameron, Ethan confronted and attacked his friend before then going to reveal the news to Daphne. Daphne doesn't show concern and then leads Ethan to an isolated locale, sparking theories that maybe the pair had their own rendezvous.

Plaza posited, "But, what does my husband do? That's the real question. What does he do with [Daphne]?"

In the final scenes of the season, audiences see that Ethan and Harper have seemingly reconciled, as they cozy up with one another in an airport, hinting that they've put the issue behind them. Plaza, however, wasn't as convinced that things had been repaired.

"I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren't so happy. Maybe they'll be okay," the actor expressed. "But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all of his money."

