The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, shared in a statement. "And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in Season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

While each season has focused on various, though all at least somewhat affluent, characters, the prevailing format has been that a death is revealed in the opening episode, with the series then jumping to an earlier point in time and unfolding toward the reveal of who has been killed and why. It can be assumed that Season 3 will explore a similar premise yet at a new locale.

"There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner, and their incredible team," White said. "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

The current season stars Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Will Sharpe. Jennifer Coolidge played a prominent role in both seasons of the series.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The White Lotus. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.

Are you excited to see another season of the series? Let us know in the comments!