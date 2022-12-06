HBO's latest series is breaking records once again. According to new metrics released by the premium cable network (via The Wrap), Episode 6 of The White Lotus was watched by 2.8 million viewers across linear telecasts, as well as on the HBO Max streaming service. This is easily the best-performing episode of the series' run thus far, which initially debuted to 1.5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere, and has only been growing in numbers ever since.

The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself. Season 2 is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and, similar to the first season, follows the exploits of guests and employees over the span of a week.

Who stars in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who reprise their roles as Tanya and Greg from the first season. New cast members include Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

Mike White writes and directs the series, and also executive produces it alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus was renewed for a third season shortly after Season 2 premiered. As White revealed, he already has plans in the works for a third season — and for Coolidge to return.

"We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it's hard to think about the next race," White told Deadline. "But if we did, I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can't go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that's still the case," White continued. "Like, maybe you can't go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we've worked with so far, so it's just kind of like who's available."

