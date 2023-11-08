The White Lotus Creator Promises "Longer, Bigger, Crazier" Season 3

The writers' and actors' strikes have impacted the development of virtually all movies and TV shows, which includes Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus, but with the writers' strike having been resolved, series creator Mike White has confirmed he's made significant progress on the scripts for the new season. While he hopes to start shooting in 2024, pending the resolution of the actors' strike, he confirmed that the new season will be "supersized," somehow taking everything that audiences loved about the first two seasons and pushing them to new heights. Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The White Lotus.

"It's going to be a supersized White Lotus," White shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing ... I'm super excited about the content of the season."

The first two seasons of the series featured characters engaging in all manner of debaucherous activity, though largely kept a grounded tone. Still, both seasons opened with the reveal of corpses and then jumped back in time to explore the identities of these figures, bringing with them some inherent gravitas.

With both seasons taking place in different, exotic White Lotus resorts, they largely featured entirely new ensembles, with the exception being Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries. The upcoming Season 3 is set to take place in Thailand, with Season 1's Natasha Rothwell set to reprise her role.

"I'm seriously finishing scripts," the filmmaker said of Season 3's development. "Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then yeah, we'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there's lots of parts to cast ... I'm more than eager to get going."

In regards to bringing back beloved characters, White expressed, "It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show ... If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."

While Season 3 is the only confirmed continuation of the franchise, White's comments about more seasons will excite audiences about such possibilities. Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 of The White Lotus.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!