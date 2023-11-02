The White Lotus Season 3 Pushed to 2025

The White Lotus Season 3 is coming in 2025 now according to HBO and Max. Variety was present at a press event for the streamer and CEO Casey Boys dropped the news. "'White Lotus' Season 3 probably would have been in play for 2024, it's 2025," Bloys told the press. "'Welcome to Derry,' we had had that scheduled for Halloween of 2024. That's likely 2025." In short, the company looks at the writers' strike and actors' strike as the biggest motivating factors in the decision. There will be other affected shows in the HBO and Max programming slates as well. As Blous mentioned, Welcome to Derry is really just the start of the snowball effect.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is actually still scheduled to premiere in the earlier part of Summer 2024. That puts one of HBO's heavy-hitters in a familiar spot. However, due to the ongoing work stoppages, what other shows will join it in the 2024 roster are unclear at this time. Still, David Zaslav has made Game of Thrones and hits like The White Lotus a priority during his tenure at the head of Warner Bros. Discovery. 2024 looks like it might be a little sparse on numerous fronts due to the studios holding out for so long during the strikes. Still, maybe the wait for the next season fo these favorites will be worth it.

What Will The White Lotus Season 3 Be About?

(Photo: HBO)

With another season of the HBO series on the way after the renewal. Fans of The White Lotus wonder what the themes for Season 3 could be after that wild entry for Season 2. Series creator Mike White already teased his big concepts for the next time around and people who love the show should be pleased. Tanya's story from Season 1 and 2 seems to be heavily involved in the upcoming group of episodes.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White told the press right after Season 2 wrapped up. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The White Lotus Fans Love Jennifer Coolidge

(Photo: HBO)

It seemed like social media was just Jennifer Coolidge reaction images while The White Lotus was going on last season. The Hollywood Reporter talked to the actress about how she got involved with the beloved HBO show. It turns out it gave her quite a bit of anxiety while making the decision.

"[The White Lotus creator] Mike [White] and I were going to do another show, which had been turned down by a lot of people, and he mentioned he was going to write [his next] show about rich people on vacation, but I never heard anything more about it," Coolidge shared. "We were like six months into COVID, and I'd been locked up in my house in New Orleans just pigging out on these vegan pizzas. A good friend and I were doing two at breakfast, two at lunch and two at dinner. We were in COVID, no one knew I'd be getting a call going, 'Hey Jennifer, my show got greenlit, let's go do it. And it's all going to be on a beach in bathing suits!' So, I was just like, 'No, I'm not doing this,' but I didn't tell Mike I wasn't doing it. I just said, 'Oh, that's so nice, Mike. God, congratulations.'"

"I think this happens to actresses a lot. You sit around and b**ch your whole life that you've never been given the role of your dreams, and then when it comes, you're like, 'Yeah, I can't do it. I ate a bunch of pizza.' You can ruin it," Coolidge added. "And thank God I have a bestie that just caught on to my bullcrap. She knew exactly what I was doing, and she was like, 'You are an idiot. I'm not going to let you do this.'"

