‘This Is Us’ Stars Celebrate Season 3 With Viral Challenge Dance Video

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson joined the latest viral dance craze, celebrating the start of production on season three by dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

The This Is Us crew shared a video of the on-screen husband and wife dancing on the 20th Century Fox lot on Tuesday. The video has been viewed over 228,000 times, with more than 2,600 retweets and 11,000 likes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first day back on the [This Is Us] set got us feeling some kind of way… #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy [Sterling K. Brown] [Susan Kelechi Watson],” the tweet reads.

The “In My Feelings Challenge” kicked off on June 29 when The Shiggy Show launched the fad, which explains why the dance has also been dubbed “The Shiggy.”

Since then, the fad has caught on like wildfire, with several celebrities joining in. James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr., Ciara and Russell Wilson have all filmed themselves joining in, USA Today reports.

Even Will Smith did it, creating easily the best one yet. In his video, he ran up the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest, and used a drone to film it.

“Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I’ma Keep It [100]… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy,” Smith wrote in his caption.

Drake, who has not even released a video for “In My Feelings” yet, wrote “Wow the video is done” after seeing Smith’s dance.

As for This Is Us, the cast and crew started filming season three this week.

“Tomorrow morning we start shooting S3 of #ThisIsUs and the trailer comes out for my film #LifeItself and I’m very excited for both things while also planning a massive stress eat. Goodnight,” creator Dan Fogelman tweeted on Monday.

Fogelman later followed that up by sharing a look at the first scene from the season, which features Watson and Brown.

“Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of [This Is Us]! Y’all, it feels like the night before the first day of school! It’s difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me,” star Chrissy Metz wrote on Instagram. “I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!”

In the series, Brown plays Randall Pearson, the adoptive son of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Watson plays Randall’s wife, Beth.

On Thursday, Brown was once again nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy after winning last year. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for the second straight year.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Maarten de Boer/NBC