ComicBook Nation: Thor 4 Review, The Boys Season 3 Finale, Stranger Things 4 Recap

The CB Nation crew reviews Thor: Love and Thunder and The Boys Season 3 finale, plus we deep dive into a discussion of Stranger Things Season 4. We also discuss the MCU Namor leaks, Daredevil's return in Echo, and discuss Ms. Marvel with Red Dagger actor Aramis Knight!

In his review of The Boys Season 3 Finale, host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

Without a doubt, The Boys Season 3 finale delivered the biggest and best battle sequence the series has ever done – and that's really saying something after the epic tag-team match during the "Herogasm" episode... That all said, [The Finale] confirmed one big drawback to The Boys Season 3: the lack of any real substantial plot advancement. This season was all about character evolution... It was great for the cast to be able to all flex more acting muscle (which they did wonderfully), but it also felt somewhat underwhelming, narratively... The Boys is still playing it somewhat safe in terms of retaining the core cast ensemble – a game that does get tedious after awhile

