Tiana Disney+ Series Concept Art Revealed

Tiana just gave fans a brand new look at concept art from The Princess and the Frog spinoff series. Disney+ Day is here and there were so many announcements. On the animation side of things, Tiana was a title that got announced during Disney Investor Day last year. However, there wasn’t a ton of information about what the series would entail. But, from this new image of the main character, it seems clear that we’re traveling for this adventure. Fans who loved the otherworldly parts of The Princess and the Frog shouldn’t despair though. Because a lot of those spirits look to be stowaways on Tiana’s adventure. This reveal had some viewers hungry for more. But, there was also a contingent curious about what would be so important that it could make her leave the restaurant she established at the end of the movie. The answers are lurking just out of reach. Check out what they posted on social media.

On Twitter, the Disney+ account had to announced this great concept art. “#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind”

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2021

Director Stella Meghie wrote, “Thank you to Walt Disney Animation Studios for entrusting me to continue Tiana’s story. Extend the legacy of Princess and the Frog. Writing and directing at @disneyanimation was a dream before I even knew it was possible. TIANA coming in 2023 to @disneyplus. #DisneyPlusDay”

The Disney official description for The Princess and the Frog reads:

“With a modern twist on a classic tale, this animated comedy is set in the great city of New Orleans. Featuring a beautiful girl named Tiana, a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.”

“Tiana is a bright and resourceful nineteen-year-old who dreams of opening her own New Orleans restaurant. Inspired by her father, she knows everything about cooking and running a business. She has taken his advice by dreaming big and working incredibly hard to achieve her goal even in the face of sizable obstacles. Along the way she loses sight of what was really important. As fate should have it, and adventure involving a frog, a firefly and an alligator reveal to her that what she wants isn’t necessarily what she needs.”

