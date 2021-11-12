Marvel’s She-Hulk Steps Out With First Teaser and Synopsis at Disney+ Day

“Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry,” says Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the mild-mannered cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), in the first look at Marvel Studios series She-Hulk. Revealed as part of Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special streaming exclusively on Disney+, the first footage from She-Hulk shows the “not that normal” lawyer whose anger and fear triggers a transformation into a green-skinned superhero. Watch the first teaser and read the official synopsis below for Marvel’s for She-Hulk, streaming 2022 on Disney+.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, She-Hulk is about “a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases” and will “welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series,” according to the official synopsis. Previously announced cast members include Ruffalo, reprising his role as the big-brained Smart Hulk, and Tim Roth, returning as Abomination after appearing in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and this year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Executive producer Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Never Have I Ever) direct the legal comedy series from executive producer and head writer Jessica Gao (Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty).

https://twitter.com/MoreDisneyPlus/status/1459209775208493056

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will play Marvel Comics villain Titania with Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black), Anais Almonte (Slumber Party), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Good Wife) cast in undisclosed roles.

She-Hulk is “a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6’7″ — and green,” Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and producer, said during Marvel’s presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020 in December.

Feige also teased the “very funny” comedy series will give Marvel heroes and villains their day in court.

“Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases,” Feige teased, “you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode.”

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ in 2022. Read on for more Marvel reveals from Disney+ Day 2021.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.