Tiger King Directors Address Possibility of Spinoff Series

Tiger King’s directors have addressed the possibility of a spinoff series. Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin talked with Deadline about the murmurs surrounding a possible second project around Tiger King. Well, the duo is certainly aware of the rumors, but it doesn’t sound like they hold much weight. They’ve got a few irons in the fire, but aren’t ready to divulge what those are yet. One thing they are ready to say is that the second helping of Tiger King rumored to feature Siegfried and Roy is absolutely not true. On its face, the talk of that being the focus of the “second season” would make sense. A big profile case featuring established celebrities that would allow for some of the same shocks that made the first Netflix docuseries a hit. However, Goode wants to shut that all down right now as the duo has had no plans to move forward with that story.

“I would simply say [we] categorically are not doing this documentary series involving Roy Horn or Siegfried,” Goode answered. “I have met Siegfried and visited his cats in Vegas and him, but we are categorically not doing a story on Siegfried & Roy or anything that really has anything to do with them…I am working on other projects that involve our relationship with animals, and I think there was some confusion as to what it was, maybe…But I can certainly tell you we’re not doing anything, certainly as of yet, about Siegfried & Roy.”

Another topic of conversation after the Netflix docuseries took the world by storm is how the directors shaped the narrative. The duo believe that Joe Exotic isn’t a good person and Chaiklin went further in saying that he’s definitely a racist.

“Yes. Joe is a racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling.” She began before talking about why they left out some evidence of Exotic using the “N” word. “They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having a lot of exposure and I think he even evolved over the course of the time that we filmed.” Her partner would reiterate the need for people to understand that this man did a lot of terrible things and that cannot take a backseat to an entertaining story.

Goode would also add, “I would say it’s very important for people to know this that there seems to be an overwhelming amount of empathy for [Joe's current husband] Dillon. We had empathy for Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe was not only cruel and inhumane to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him. I think it’s very important for people to understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear. As much as we have some empathy for Joe and found Joe to be such an incredible character — this mullet-wearing country singer in Oklahoma — he did a lot of horrible things.”

