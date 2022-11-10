Tim Allen Teases an Epic "Santa Workout Montage" in The Santa Clauses (Exclusive)

Tim Allen is returning to one of his biggest roles this month: Santa Claus. The actor first played Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and later returned for The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years later, he's back for the new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses. You may recall Allen working out on the treadmill in the first movie, and it sounds like he's coming back with an even bigger "Santa workout montage" in the series. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian brought up how much he enjoyed watching Santa's workout in the show, which featured Allen eating lots of candy.

"Well, it was supposed to be on a treadmill and I said, 'Eventually you gotta pair all this down,'" Allen explained. "Although that said, this is like a six-hour movie, so we could move it up if we wanted to. But no, you got the gist of it. There were longer scenes of that, me gagging on that smoothie." Killian joked that Rocky wouldn't be able to pull that off, saying, "I'd love to see Sly eat that much candy." Allen replied, "Right? He does it all the time. He says he eats raw eggs, but he doesn't."

How Does Santa Claus Fit Into 2022?

ComicBook.com also had the chance to chat with the new show's director, Jason Winter, and Killian asked if there were any difficulties that came with modernizing Santa Claus.

"As the director, and looking at what [writer/creator] Jack [Burditt] and the writers have done from the outside, what they've done a great job of is connecting things happening in the real world to the Santa Claus myth and how the feeling of disconnectedness we all have, and the idea that the growth of commercials, how it's all about getting and not giving, how all those things are maybe affecting Santa's magic. That's such a fun and modern jumping-off point for this story, watching Santa sort of rediscover his connection to faith and magic is a cool way to connect it to now."

You can read the official synopsis of The Santa Clauses below: "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

The Santa Clauses debuts on Disney+ on November 16th.